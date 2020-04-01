MUNDO: Posición del Gobierno Interino de Venezuela ante el anuncio del Gobierno de EEUU de operación antidrogas en el Caribe.

Prensa. Embassy of Venezuela Press Office.





Recibimos este nuevo anuncio del Gobierno de los Estados Unidos sobre el despliegue de fuerzas antidroga en las Costas del Caribe como una acción positiva para frenar las redes narcoterroristas que ha impulsado el régimen de Nicolás Maduro, con sus aliados del ELN, la disidencia de las FARC y otros grupos, en toda la región.









Es necesario trabajar en todos los niveles: en las acciones judiciales contra los responsables del narcoterrorismo en el continente americano, como se anunció hace algunos días desde el Departamento de Justicia de EEUU; y en las acciones operativas necesarias para reducir y neutralizar la capacidad de acción de estos grupos del tráfico de drogas y armas que intoxican la vida de los ciudadanos en el hemisferio.





El Gobierno Interino del Presidente Juan Guaidó está comprometido con liberar a Venezuela de los tentáculos de estos carteles, que inclusive han logrado penetrar las fuerzas militares y de seguridad del Estado venezolano con anuencia y amparo de la dictadura de Maduro; y facilita las acciones de cooperación en ese sentido. Todos estos esfuerzos conjuntos de EEUU y los gobiernos aliados de la región, en materia de combate del narcoterrorismo, abonan sin duda el camino para una Venezuela Libre.









Abril 1, 2020.

Embajada de Venezuela ante los Estados Unidos













###

Position of the Interim Government of Venezuela on the announcement of the U.S. Government's anti-drug operation in the Caribbean





We receive this new announcement by the Government of the United States on the deployment of anti-drug forces on the Caribbean coast as a positive action to curb the narcoterrorist networks that have been fostered by the Nicolas Maduro regime, with its ELN allies, the FARC dissidents and other groups, throughout the region.





It is necessary to work at all levels: in the judicial actions against those responsible for narcoterrorism in the American continent, as was announced a few days ago by the U.S. Department of Justice; and in the operational actions necessary to reduce and neutralize the capacity of these groups to act in the trafficking of drugs and arms that poison the lives of citizens in the hemisphere.





The Interim Government of President Juan Guaidó is committed to freeing Venezuela from the grip of these cartels, which have even managed to penetrate the Venezuelan military and security forces with the consent and protection of the Maduro dictatorship. In this regard, the interim government will facilitate these cooperative actions. All these joint efforts of the United States and the allied governments of the region, in terms of combating narcoterrorism, undoubtedly pave the way for a Free Venezuela.





April 1, 2020.