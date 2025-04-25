CORAL SANTORO EMERGES AS THE NEW FACE OF FEMALE CODING - LEADING WITH AI-FIRST INNOVATION

Her recent projects integrate automation, content generation, and scalable business systems — all powered by AI. One standout initiative is

VYNFLUENCER

, an AI-driven platform that connects brands with creators and streamlines collaboration using intelligent matching and campaign analytics. VYNFLUENCER is one of several ventures founded under Coral Santoro Ventures Inc., which also powers

The VYN Global

(focused on corporate education and business scale),

Harlow Network

(a curated creator and media network), and

Current Business Review

(a forward-thinking digital publication covering global business trends). Through this ecosystem, Coral is actively building the next generation of platforms where AI, media, and business intersect.