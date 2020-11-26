APURE: En venta Ebook en (PDF) de Postales Digitales de Senderos de Apure como forma de autogestión en 10$.

Postales Digitales de Senderos de Apure versión GIF.

Prensa. Senderos de Apure.net.

Como forma de autogestión de Senderos de Apure se ha realizado un Ebook de fotografías denominado “Postales Digitales de Senderos de Apure”, donde se plasmaron gráficas de la ruta turística de Gallegos en el estado Apure al sur de Venezuela tomado por el Foto/Periodista Eduardo Galindo Peña presidente y editor del Portal Web: Senderos de Apure.





El Ebook, “Postales Digitales de Senderos de Apure”, contiene 20 fotografías paisajística y de la naturaleza del municipio Pedro Camejo del estado Apure donde tiene un costo de 10$ y puede cancelarse por el PayPal directo: edupagospp@gmail.com y la factura o recibo del PayPal deberán enviar un capture del pago al email; galineduardo@gmail.com para luego enviarle en formato PDF el Ebook de Postales Digitales.





También puede cancelarse en la plataforma de AIRTM STORE y ubicar la tienda de Senderos de Apure mediante este enlace: https://www.airtm.store/listado/httpswwwsenderosdeapurenet.html y establecer el contacto y compra del Ebook por esta vía.





Para el caso, de Venezuela, que no se tenga PayPal o AIRTM, puede cancelarse por pago móvil y comunicarse previamente a este WhatsApp 0424-3620132 donde se le darán los datos del pago móvil y al emitir el el capture por esa vía o email: galineduardo@gmail.com para luego proceder a enviar por el correo el Ebook. En este caso sería 10$ al precio referencial del día.





Cabe destacar, que el dinero recaudado servirá de autogestión a Senderos de Apure para ejecutar proyectos que se ejecutarán en 2021, en compras de equipos tecnológicos, programas educativos, benéficos y realización de Podcast, videos y micros, entre otros.

::::::





APURE: For sale Ebook in (PDF) of Digital Postcards of Senderos de Apure as a form of self-management at $ 10.

Press. Apure.net trails.

As a form of self-management of Senderos de Apure, an Ebook of photographs called “Digital Postcards of Senderos de Apure” has been made, where graphics of the Gallegos tourist route in the Apure state of southern Venezuela were captured by Photo / Journalist Eduardo Galindo Peña president and editor of the Web Portal: Senderos de Apure.





The Ebook, “Postales Digitales de Senderos de Apure”, contains 20 landscape and nature photographs of the Pedro Camejo municipality of the Apure state where it costs $ 10 and can be canceled by direct PayPal: edupagospp@gmail.com and the invoice o PayPal receipt must send a capture of the payment to the email; galineduardo@gmail.com and then send you the Digital Postcards Ebook in PDF format.





You can also cancel on the AIRTM STORE platform and locate the Senderos de Apure store through this link: https://www.airtm.store/listado/httpswwwsenderosdeapurenet.html

and establish contact and purchase the Ebook in this way.





In the case of Venezuela, that does not have PayPal or AIRTM, it can be canceled by mobile payment and previously communicated to this WhatsApp 0424-3620132 where you will be given the mobile payment data and when issuing the capture by that means or email: galineduardo@gmail.com and then proceed to send the Ebook by mail. In this case it would be $ 10 at the reference price of the day.





It should be noted that the money raised will serve as self-management for Senderos de Apure to execute projects that will be executed in 2021, in purchases of technological equipment, educational programs, charities and the realization of Podcasts, videos and microphones, among others.