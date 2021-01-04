PROMOTION: Guest or sponsored article for $ 15 in the anniversary month of Senderos de Apure. (January 04 to 31, 2021).

Press. Apure.net trails.

On January 20, 2021, Senderos de Apure will be 11 years old and for this, throughout this beginning of the month it has prepared an anniversary promotion, of each guest or sponsored article at $ 15. It is canceled via PayPal when it is published on the Web. To do this, you must contact the only email; galineduardo@gmail.com and you will be given the guidelines for its cancellation, if you want to qualify for said Senderos de Apure anniversary promotion.

$ 15 Guest or Sponsored Post Anniversary Promotion.

In this promotion the advertiser or company will deliver the article with the content or text of 4 paragraphs or 25 lines containing the two links or links in; Word. In addition to a single photo in high resolution jpg format. Cost of promoting each guest or sponsored article $ 15. Promotion valid from 04 to 31 January 2021. The guest or sponsored article will be permanent.

Important note: (PROHIBITED ON RUSH TRAILS).

The only thing that is prohibited in sponsored and guest articles and their links in Senderos de Apure are; sex, violence, politics, and pornography.

To establish only contact through email:

galineduardo@gmail.com

www.senderosdeapure.net