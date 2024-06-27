EDITORIAL SENDEROS DE APURE: DIA DEL PERIODISTA EN VENEZUELA. (ESPAÑOL/ENGLISH,)

EDITORIAL SENDEROS DE APURE:

DIA DEL PERIODISTA EN VENEZUELA:

El día del periodista se celebra cada 27 de junio. Pero estamos desde hace 25 años viviendo en un régimen donde han cerrado más de 400 medios de comunicación social, y nos han metido preso por ejercer el periodismo independiente, libre y plural. Puedo hablar con propiedad porque soy un caso de criminalización del periodismo en Venezuela y lo peor que metieron a mi familia solo por ser periodista, eso es lo más bajo de una dictadura que no respeta la democracia y la libertad de prensa, informacion y expresión.





Ahora como periodista en el exilio, me ha tocado ya dos años estar en otra tierra dejando el periodismo y echándole bolas en otras cosas para poder vivir en libertad plena y gozar de garantías democraticas dónde no existen en Venezuela.





Por lo que, exijo a los gobiernos democráticos del mundo seguir abogando por el restablecimiento de la democracia en Venezuela y pedir la libertad plena a los colegas periodistas que hoy están presos de manera arbitraria por ejercer el periodismo, libre, plural e independiente. Se que es vivir esa pesadilla de detención arbitraria y dónde también fui víctima de torturas físicas y psicológicas. Dejando en alto al periodismo estando preso, al no dejarme humillar y pisotear por la bota militar y régimen en Venezuela.





Por tal razón, ejercer el periodismo en Venezuela libre y democrático, es muy difícil a riesgo de que te judicialicen. Es por ello, que oro por mis colegas periodistas en Venezuela que están privados de libertad arbitrariamente para que puedan salir de esos barrotes y oro también por los colegas periodistas que no pueden ejercer el periodismo libre, plural e independiente.





El periodismo me ha enseñado que es el camino hacia Jesucristo por decir la verdad y que somos perseguidos por decir la verdad. Mi mensaje de aliento es que pronto se recupere la democracia y los que estamos en el exilio regresamos a Venezuela para ejercer nuestra carrera en LIBERTAD y DEMOCRACIA.





Periodista en el Exilio.

Eduardo Galindo Peña.

27 de junio de 2024.





CNP VENEZUELA 11 410.

Miembro de Apevex.

(Asociación de Periodistas Venezolanos en el Extranjero).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8twqk2u3J-/?igsh=czR4bTRqemdhbW9v





////////





EDITORIAL SENDEROS DE APURE AND USA:

EDITORIAL SENDEROS DE APURE:

JOURNALIST'S DAY IN VENEZUELA:

Journalist's day is celebrated every June 27. But we have been living for 25 years in a regime where more than 400 media outlets have been closed and we have been imprisoned for practicing independent, free and pluralistic journalism. I can speak properly because I am a case of criminalization of journalism in Venezuela and the worst thing is that they imprisoned my family just for being a journalist, that is the lowest of a dictatorship that does not respect democracy and freedom of the press, information and expression.





Now, as a journalist in exile, I have been in another land for two years now, leaving journalism behind and working on other things in order to be able to live in full freedom and enjoy democratic guarantees that do not exist in Venezuela.





Therefore, I demand that the democratic governments of the world continue to advocate for the reestablishment of democracy in Venezuela and ask for the full freedom of my fellow journalists who today are arbitrarily imprisoned for practicing free, pluralistic and independent journalism. I know what it is like to live that nightmare of arbitrary detention and where I was also a victim of physical and psychological torture. Leaving journalism in prison, by not letting myself be humiliated and trampled by the military boot and the regime in Venezuela.





For this reason, practicing journalism in free and democratic Venezuela is very difficult at the risk of being prosecuted. That is why I pray for my fellow journalists in Venezuela who are arbitrarily deprived of their freedom so that they can get out of those bars and I also pray for my fellow journalists who cannot practice free, plural and independent journalism.





Journalism has taught me that it is the path to Jesus Christ for telling the truth and that we are persecuted for telling the truth. My message of encouragement is that soon democracy will be recovered and those of us who are in exile will return to Venezuela to exercise our careers in FREEDOM and DEMOCRACY.

Journalist in Exile

Eduardo Galindo Peña.

June 27, 2024.





CNP VENEZUELA 11 410.

Member of Apevex.

(Association of Venezuelan Journalists Abroad).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8t5Tl9gzB2/?igsh=MXJuczBiN2x0dmVjZA==



