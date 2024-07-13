JERRY G. ANGELO TALKS DOING HIS OWN STUNTS IN JESSICA ALBA'S TRIGGER WARNING

Press. Jasmin Espada

Espada PR .

Jerry G. Angelo, the actor, producer p.g.a., director, and screenwriter, of Swiss and Mexican descent, talks about his experience in Jessica Alba’s Netflix summer action film Trigger Warning and being her special opps nemesis.









Angelo, who took on the demanding role as the only actor without a stunt double in the opening fighting scene, showcased his athleticism and fighting skills and made a lasting impression as the evil officer killing government assets and prisoners of war.









“Being matched up against Jessica Alba in one of Netflix’s biggest blockbusters was exhilarating as much as it was challenging. I even have a scar to prove it! I’m so proud of how it came out and I’m ready for round two! Grateful to Mouly and Netflix for banking on me" said the actor.









In the high-octane world of Trigger Warning, directed by Mouly Surya (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts) Jerry G. Angelo's portrayal getting into “Parker’s” (Jessica Alba) crosshairs, has earned him praise from action fans all over the world.









Jerry G. Angelo's epic scenes in Trigger Warning highlights some of his talents leaving us wanting more from this breakout actor who also can be seen in CORA BORA opposite Megan Stalter, LOVE LIES BLEEDING opposite Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian, Showtime’s tv series THE CURSE opposite Nathan Fielder and as lead in upcoming action sci-fi thriller Obscura.









With the success and popularity of Trigger Warning, Angelo finds himself reminiscing about his childhood days when he would create his own action films in the backyard, casting his GI Joe’s as the main characters and re-enacting Aliens. Trigger Warning is truly a childhood dream come true for him.









As the founder of RokitPig, a multimedia production company, Angelo continues to bring new and exciting stories to life such as his new films Obscura and The Jungle which are both directed and written by him and will be released this year.





As RokitPig continues to level up to new heights in the entertainment industry, Angelo is eager to work with the best. His commitment to excellence and innovation continues to propel him and set him apart as one of our true visionaries in the world of entertainment.