LUIS FONSI MAKES FILM DEBUT IN SAY A LITTLE PRAYER, A ROMANTIC COMEDY PREMIERING ON VOD THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

Migrant Filmworks and New Cadence Productions announced today the upcoming digital release of Say a Little Prayer, which had its limited theatrical premiere over the holidays in more than 120 theaters across the U.S. and the Caribbean. It will be available on video-on-demand platforms, including Apple TV+ and Prime Video, this Valentine’s Day, February 14.









﻿Directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri and written by Nancy De Los Santos, the film follows three best friends who recite an ancient prayer to St. Anthony, the patron saint of "all things lost," in their quest for love, unleashing chaos and testing their friendship. The film stars Vannessa Vásquez (Divorce Bait), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black), Vivian Lamolli (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Luis Fonsi in his film debut. The supporting cast includes Angélica María, Pepe Serna, and Chris Kattan.









Say a Little Prayer tells the story of Adela (Vasquez), an art gallery owner; Ruby (Cruz), a social media influencer; and Cristina (Lamolli), a school teacher. While living their best lives in San Antonio, Texas, they receive a special prayer that promises to lead them to true love. After the friends recite the prayer, Cupid’s arrows strike in unexpected places. The narrative explores the vibrant lives of these women, emphasizing themes of friendship, love, and personal growth through a beautifully crafted story.









Luis Fonsi makes his feature film debut in Say a Little Prayer, marking an exciting milestone for the Grammy Award-winning artist. Fonsi also lends his voice to the film's title track, "The Prayer In Your Eyes”. This English Language love ballad adds a poignant layer to the film, enhancing its characters’ emotional journeys.









“It was an honor and a pleasure to direct Luis Fonsi in this picture.” said Patrick Perez Vidauri, the film's director. “He is a natural. He’s a lifelong performer, and an amazingly authentic artist with a pure heart. His co-stars were all as impressed with his acting and generosity as I was. It was important to all of us to bring this inclusive, Tejano flavored story to life. I’m proud to help shine a light on Latino culture in the US and hopefully enrich our cinematic tapestry.”





Say a Little Prayer is produced by Cristina Nava of Migrant Filmworks, and Nancy De Los Santos. Edward James Olmos and Luis Fonsi are Executive Producers.





ABOUT MIGRANT FILMWORKS

Migrant Filmworks Inc. is a cutting-edge, independent production company specializing in diverse, high-concept, feel-good comedies and dramas. The company produces movies and series that feature inclusive characters, appeal to worldwide audiences, and target the fastest-growing cohort of moviegoers in the country today, the English-speaking US-born Latino audience.









Link to trailer: HERE





Press Contacts:

