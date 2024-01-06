DONA POR GOFUDME A PLATAFORMA SENDEROS / DONATED BY GOFUDME TO THE FOOTPATHS PLATFORM.





Prensa. Plataforma Senderos.

DONA ($) A LA PLATAFORMA SENDERO$:

La Plataforma Senderos se encuentra en desarrollo dónde se está unificando por Venezuela Senderos de Apure, que el 20 de enero de 2024, cumplirá 14 años en la web y sus redes sociales.





Sin embargo, para unificar la plataforma se crearon las redes sociales de; @senderostennesse @senderosusa y

@porlosenderosdios Estás tres redes en los Estados Unidos, en dónde se busca crear su estado legal en LLC como; Plataforma Senderos.





Para ello, se necesita apoyo económico para la parte jurídica (LLC) en el pago de abogados e impuestos en los EE.UU. Asimismo, la creación de la página web y contratación de personal. Además, para compras de equipos como computadoras, laptops, celulares, camaras fotográficas y de vídeo, entre otros equipos tecnológicos y logísticos con el fin de brindar información en Venezuela como a la comunidad hispana en los Estados Unidos.





Cabe destacar, que la persona que encabeza en la dirección y gerencia de la plataforma Senderos es el periodista venezolano: Eduardo Galindo Peña.





A tal razón; AYUDANOS a consolidar está plataforma que requiere una inversión en su primera parte, para lo antes referido y la Plataforma Senderos tiene como norte y misión ser libre, plural e independiente Proveniente del sector privado en aras de garantizar la libertad de prensa, mass media, Magazine y predicar la palabra de Dios y de nuestro señor Jesucristo.

Ir al enlace para Donar:

https://gofund.me/018114b3

_____________________

DONATE ($) TO THE SENDERO$ PLATFORM:

The Senderos Platform is under development where Senderos de Apure is being unified by Venezuela, which on January 20, 2024, will celebrate 14 years on the web and its social networks.





However, to unify the platform, the social networks of; @senderostennesse @senderosusa and

@porlosenderosdios There are three networks in the United States, where they seek to create their legal status in LLC such as; Trails Platform.





To do this, financial support is needed for the legal part (LLC) in paying lawyers and taxes in the US. Also, the creation of the website and hiring of personnel. Additionally, for purchases of equipment such as computers, laptops, cell phones, photographic and video cameras, among other technological and logistical equipment in order to provide information in Venezuela as well as to the Hispanic community in the United States.





It should be noted that the person who heads the direction and management of the Senderos platform is the Venezuelan journalist: Eduardo Galindo Peña.





For this reason; HELP US consolidate this platform that requires an investment in its first part, for the aforementioned and the Senderos Platform's goal and mission is to be free, plural and independent Coming from the private sector in order to guarantee freedom of the press, mass media, Magazine and preach the word of God and our Lord Jesus Christ.

https://gofund.me/018114b3